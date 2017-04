POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Poland police are looking for at least two armed robbers that stole from the Burger King restaurant on Route 224.

Employees say the robbers came into the store about midnight Sunday while they were closing.

The suspects were wearing ski masks and demanded money at gunpoint.

No one was hurt and no customers were in the store at the time.

A K-9 unit was called in to help search for the suspects.

No arrests have been made.