University of Pittsburgh brings Mobile Science Lab to Leetonia students

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – The University of Pittsburgh provided a unique learning experience for kids at Leetonia High School.

The university’s Mobile Science Lab is in Leetonia on Monday and Tuesday.

Kids in grades 7 thru 12 will have the opportunity to use the mobile lab.

Inside the 80-foot tractor trailer, students have access to a state-of-the-art science lab with 26 work stations. Lab work follows state science standards.

“This is all equipped with stations and very detailed. A lot of opportunities for the kids that they would not have in a classroom with the types of labs they’re completing,” said Leetonia High School Principal Troy Radinsky.

Radinsky said he saw the mobile lab in action several years ago and has been working ever since to bring it to his school. The visit marks the lab’s first trip into the state of Ohio.