911 call on girls home escapees: ‘I got my .38 and fired in the air’

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – As Monday’s events in Green Township began to unfold, there was a lot of confusion. Three girls, escapees from a girls home in nearby Goshen Townshp, were trying to break into a house on Route 45. The tense moments were captured in the 911 call:

Male caller: We got a breaking and entering

911: 11311…What road?

Male caller: (unintelligible screaming)

911: What road, sir?

Ten minutes later – another call. This time from the wife of the man who made the first call:

Female caller: I went in and got my small .38 from the house and fired one shot in the air, which settled them down. Right now, they are on the ground.

As Goshen Township Police rush to the house on State Route 45, the woman caller says three girls had been trying to break into a neighboring home when she and her husband confronted them.

Female caller: When I came out of the house, one punched me. And yes, I hit her back and then three of them jumped my husband. Right now, we have two sitting along the house and he is holding one down.

Police say the three suspects are runaways from the Sharon Lynn Group Home off of Goshen Road. The oldest, a 16-year-old from the Akron area, was wanted on a burglary warrant from Cuyahoga County. A pickup order had been issued a week and a half ago. One of the others is from Ashtabula and the third is from the Cincinnati area. The state Department of Jobs and Family Services, which regulates homes like Sharon Lynn, would not say when the girls had been sent to the home or why.

The 16-year-old and one of the others had been caught by Salem Police twice in the last several weeks. The most recent incident was Sunday morning. They both were returned to the group home, just hours before they all ran away again on Monday.

Police receive hundreds of calls like this every year, only this time, the suspects were caught at the home in Green Township Monday morning.

“It has been an ongoing issue. We’ve been trying to basically handle it multiple times and approach it, but it has not gotten us anywhere from where we’re at now,” said Sgt. John Calko, Goshen Township Police.

All three girls are in jail in Youngstown at the Juvenile Justice Center.

Officials with the state department of Jobs and Family Services will conduct their own investigation of the group home.