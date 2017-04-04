Boardman man charged with robbing acquaintance

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman man is in the Mahoning County Jail, charged with aggravated robbery

Joseph Zaku, 19, was arrested on Monday.

Police said Zaku is charged with an incident last Wednesday in which a gun was pulled on another man.

A family member of the victim told police that Zaku took several items from the victim and threatened to shoot him if he told police.

The victim told police that he, Zaku and another suspect were “smoking weed” at Zaku’s house on March 25 when he was robbed, according to a police report. He told police that he was afraid to report the incident and said Zaku again robbed him of his cell phone and assaulted him three days later.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. on April 11.