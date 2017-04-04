Georgia man charged with distributing heroin in Youngstown

LITHONIA, Georgia (WYTV) – Federal prosecutors have charged a Georgia man with selling heroin in Youngstown.

Richard E. North, 47, of Lithonia, Georgia, was charged with five counts of distribution of heroin and traveling in interstate commerce to facilitate the distribution of heroin.

Prosecutors say North sold heroin in Youngstown on multiple occasions in October and November 2016. Investigators say he also traveled from Ohio to Tennessee to sell heroin.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI and the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force.