Hubbard nursing home employee charged with stealing from resident

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Hubbard nursing home employee is facing theft and forgery charges, accused of stealing from a resident.

Ashley Dawson appeared in court Tuesday morning on the charges, including burglary and theft by deception.

Dawson was charged after an 89-year-old resident at Elmwood Assisted Living noticed some of his checks missing. Five checks were taken from the patient, and at least one was written out to Dawson, according to a police report.

Police said the checks were cashed between January and February.

Investigators compared the writing samples on the checks with a birthday card given to the victim and signed by the suspect.