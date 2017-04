BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s a new craft beer market coming to the Valley.

The Casual Pint will be located at the Shops at Boardman Park next to Lane Bryant and Sally Beauty.

The market will offer a variety of craft beers and appetizers. There will also be a 30-seat room that you can reserve for parties.

A soft opening is planned for the end of May.

The Shops at Boardman Park is located at 521 Boardman Poland Rd.