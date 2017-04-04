Nugget of Knowledge: History of the Tar Heels

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – During colonial times, North Carolina supplied a lot of the tar, pitch, and turpentine from its pine trees to coat wooden ships to prevent leaking and damage.

Those who harvested the stuff were called “Tar Boilers.”

It was a mess to work with and it found its way onto the feet of workers, according to the University of North Carolina historians.

Like tar to heels, the nickname stuck

Another claims that the nickname came from the Civil War.

Robert E. Lee called the North Carolina soldiers in the Confederacy army steadfast in battle, standing as though they had tar on their heels, stuck to the ground.

What about the symbol of the ram?

In 1924…so the story goes……a UNC cheerleader Vic Huggins thought his school needed a symbol.

The football team had a great fullback named Jack “The Battering Ram” Merrit.

Huggins spent 25 dollars to have Rameses, a real-life ram, shipped from Texas for the Tar Heels’ game against VMI.

After UNC won, Rameses became a regular.

