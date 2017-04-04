Nugget of Knowledge: Run or Walk in the Rain?

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Fun and useful websites

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Do you get wetter if you walk or run in the rain?

People still argue about this question, even though Harvard mathematician David Bell worked out the answer in 1976.

His answer was that if the rain is falling straight down, or there is a wind blowing in your face, you should run.

The the faster you run, the less wet you will get than if you walk over the same distance.

If the wind is blowing from behind you, you should still run, but now there is a best speed at which you will get least wet…run the speed of the wind.

Bell’s calculations were published in The Mathematical Gazette and it’s only simple algebra.

But people still argue over this….but in practical terms, it doesn’t really make much difference how fast you run.

Even if you broke speed records, Bell’s formula shows that you will only get ten per cent less wet.

