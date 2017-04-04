Sixth inning surge powers Mooney past Ursuline



STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Cardinal Mooney used a four-run bottom of the sixth inning to secure a 10-6 win over rival Ursuline in high school baseball action Tuesday afternoon at Cene Park.

The Cardinals scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch to take a 7-6 lead which they never relinquished.

Anthony Potesta led the Cardinals at the plate with a pair of singles and 3 RBI’s. Bryce Richey tallied three hits and scored twice, and finished a home run shy of the cycle.

Dom Pecchia also racked up three hits with a double and a run scored and an RBI.

Dean Lauer also had a strong day offensively for the Cardinals going 2-3.

Daniel Leslie led Ursuline at the dish, finishing the game with two hits and a pair of RBI’s with one run scored.

Both teams are now 2-3 overall on the season.