BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Southland Crossings is changing owners.

That’s the plaza that holds Lowe’s, Walmart, Giant Eagle and other stores, just off South Avenue in Boardman.

Tabani Investments in Dallas just bought the center for nearly $42 million from DDR Corp.

DDR was the original developer based in Beechwood.

Southland Crossings was built in 1997. It brings in more than $4 million a year in rent.