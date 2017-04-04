Suspect arrested in Youngstown stabbing

Willie Hendrix, 38, was arrested at about 9 a.m. Monday at a house in the 800 block of W. Indianola Avenue

WYTV Staff Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Youngstown in connection with a stabbing that happened Saturday night. 

Willie Hendrix, 38, was arrested at about 9 a.m. Monday at a house in the 800 block of W. Indianola Avenue.

Hendrix was wanted by Youngstown police in the stabbing of 26-year-old Marquis Hasley.

According to a police report, Hasley and Hendrix were fighting at a house on Cameron Avenue about 3 a.m. Saturday when Hendrix stabbed Hasley in the neck.

Hasley was treated at St. Elizabeth Hospital and was listed in stable condition on Saturday.

Hendrix is charged with felonious assault.

Related Posts