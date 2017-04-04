Suspect arrested in Youngstown stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Youngstown in connection with a stabbing that happened Saturday night.

Willie Hendrix, 38, was arrested at about 9 a.m. Monday at a house in the 800 block of W. Indianola Avenue.

Hendrix was wanted by Youngstown police in the stabbing of 26-year-old Marquis Hasley.

According to a police report, Hasley and Hendrix were fighting at a house on Cameron Avenue about 3 a.m. Saturday when Hendrix stabbed Hasley in the neck.

Hasley was treated at St. Elizabeth Hospital and was listed in stable condition on Saturday.

Hendrix is charged with felonious assault.