YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man who was indicted last month on child pornography charges was arrested Tuesday morning on Youngstown’s north side.

U.S. Marshals picked up Markle Williams at a house on Dennick Avenue.

Markle is charged with two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Investigators say the charges are related to inappropriate photos taken of a child that he knows.