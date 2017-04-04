Youngstown memorial honors Martin Luther King’s message of All for One



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Dr. Martin Luther King Junior was assassinated 49 years ago. A memorial service was held Tuesday for the civil rights leader in the Mahoning County Courthouse.

The event was sponsored by the Baptist Pastors Council of Youngstown. The service focused on Dr. King’s true mission of non-violence and lifting up the spirituality of humanity and that something which happens to one of us happens to all of us.

“We are still trying to catch up with that,” said Rev. Gena Thornton. “That what happens in Vietnam, what happens in Syria, what happens in Chicago happens to everybody, and we are all responsible to fix it.”

One year before his death, Martin Luther King Junior gave a speech denouncing the Vietnam War. He also made a connection between the civil rights struggle and a movement for peace.