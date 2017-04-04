Youngstown preschool program floored by donation for teachers



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – PNC Bank announced Tuesday it’s picking up some of the tab to help early education teachers and students in the Valley.

Teachers spend a lot of their own money on students and the bank knows how expensive that can be.

That’s why PNC is making a major commitment and donation to education to help fund 849 classroom projects in the area. It’s investing $5 million in early childhood education to benefit programs like Alta Head Start in Youngstown.

Eight of the program’s teachers will be getting $500 gift cards to help them pay for resources for their students.

“Found out late yesterday that there was going to be a surprise, something more than that, and almost fell off my seat,” said Alta Head Start CEO Joe Shorokey.

Donors Choose is a nonprofit for educators. Teachers can make a wish list of resources they’d like in their classes and people can help pay for them.

Over 14,000 PNC employees have $50 gift cards for Donors Choose to help fund projects. Locally, that adds up to around $7,000.

“What that is going to do is allow teachers to go online, submit a project, and actually fund it themselves,” said Ryan Pastore, with PNC Bank. “If you consider the PNC match that is available, that’s a total of $8,000 that we’re going to put into the community today.”

A study by the National Head Start Association revealed that 94 percent of teachers say they need more resources to enrich their classrooms, but 84 percent said they aren’t able to pay for the experiences they want to provide.

Eighty-eight percent of those teachers reported spending up to $500 of their own money, according to the study.

Shorokey said they have a dedicated and creative bunch of teachers.

“This will allow them to think out of the box…and go out and get some things that they thought, ‘Wow, this could be cool to do if only we had money to do it, and I don’t have $500 left to go do it on my own.'”

On top of PNC’s donation, the bank brought books and puppets for the students at Alta Head Start.