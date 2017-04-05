Champion pastor who lost son to drunk driver says new law is positive step



CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – For a pastor from Champion, the new state law cracking down on impaired drivers has been over a decade in the making.

Rev. Ken Hopkins lost his son, Andy, in 2006 because of a repeat drunk driving offender.

The pastor of Champion Christian Church worked to get tougher laws for repeat offenders and hopes Annie’s Law prevents families from losing loved ones to drunk driving.

Annie’s Law is named after 36-year-old Annie Rooney, who was killed in 2013 by a repeat drunk driver whose blood-alcohol level was over twice the legal limit.

Under the law, first-time offenders can ask for an interlock device in the car, which won’t let them start the car unless they pass a breathalyzer test. A first-time offender’s driving suspension can be reduced from 12 to six months by using the interlock for six months.

“If you just have the license suspension, oftentimes people continue to drive on that suspended license,” Hopkins said. “The interlock device should take some of those people off the road.”

“Anything that brings awareness to impaired driving and modifies behavior is always a resource. Certainly helps our cause in traffic safety,” Holt said.

Hopkins sees it as a hopeful sign, saying the technology has “moved and progressed in a positive way.”

“It looks like it’s going to strengthen the laws for Ohio and that would be a good thing,” he said.

Just on Sunday, Ohio State Highway Patrol said a driver went left of center in Southington, hitting a van with six people in it. No one was hurt, but that driver was charged with OVI.

Holt said in Trumbull County last year, troopers arrested over 500 people for OVI.