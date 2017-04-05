Dr. Shayesteh: The Dirty Dozen

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – You may eat fruits and vegetables, but do you ever think about how many pesticides were used on it?

Every year, the Environmental Working Group, or EWG, releases a list called the Dirty Dozen, which is composed of the twelve foods that have the highest amount of pesticides and chemicals on them.

Strawberries topped the list with over 20 different pesticide residues on it, followed by spinach.

How harmful can these pesticides be on your health? What precautions should you take when handling produce?

Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain the importance of the Dirty Dozen list and the dangers of pesticide on food.

Click here for a complete list of nutrition segments with Dr. Shayesteh.