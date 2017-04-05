Four candidates, four views in Struthers judge race



STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Attorney Jim Lanzo is one of four men running for what will become an open seat on the Struthers Municipal Court once his father, Judge James R. Lanzo retires, and if the younger Lanzo has his wish, the Lanzo name will remain on the bench.

Three of the four contenders for the judgeship will appear on the ballot in the May Primary.

Lanzo said he wants the job to continue serving the community. He’s already served as solicitor for the Village of Lowellville and night prosecutor in New Middletown.

“Not only have I done criminal defense work, I’ve done plaintiff’s work on the civil side. I’ve litigated civil defense cases and domestic relations cases. I do a lot of property management work,” Lanzo said.

Standing in Lanzo’s way are Attorney Jamie Dunn, who’s served as acting judge in Struthers the last 13 years and Attorney Dom Leone, the current Struthers law director and prosecutor.

“Being the prosecutor for the last 60 years and having done over 15,000 cases, I know what the problems are in our community and I know how to fix them,” Leone said.

Leone also said he wants to take steps to update the Struthers Court with new technology.

“Right now, we use a cassette recorder in the court to record proceedings. So, it is everything from changing that to digital to allowing the website to have online forms to better serve the public,” Leone said.

Jamie Dunn says his experience sets him apart from his colleagues and plans to put that to work. He has spent the last 30 years as an attorney and 35 year before that as a teacher in the Poland Schools.

“Each of my professions has been subject to public scrutiny from the vantage point of being a coach or being a teacher and also having my own law practice,” Dunn said. “It’s one thing to say you want to be something, but the actuality of being in that position and being able to make the decisions that you have to make being a judge, as I’ve indicated, sets me apart.”

Although voters will not see his name on a ballot until November, Attorney Damian DeGenova is running as a Republican. He has worked previously as an assistant Mahoning County prosecutor and a magistrate in the Struthers Court.

DeGenova believes new programs are needed to better serve the community, such as one to help local veterans who find themselves in trouble.

“The way that the veteran courts seem to be working out is that will give those people the opportunity to show that that day and time in their life wasn’t the defining moment in their life,” DeGenova said.

The jurisdiction of the Struthers Municipal Court covers 75 square miles of southeastern Mahoning County, including seven communities. In recent years, there’s been talk of trying to streamline the local court system, but two of the candidates believe the potential savings in tax dollars will impact local service.

“The farther away the governmental entity gets from your front porch, the less voice you have with that governmental agency,” said DeGenova.

“That sort of community court as part of it makes it more convenient for people traveling to and from court to conduct their business,” Lanzo said.

Leone, however, says he’s open to streamlining and shared services to save money, and it doesn’t stop with the court.

“We could do some library sharing or just start with that – Campbell Court, Youngstown Court – there are a lot of other areas that we could combine services,” Leone said.

Dunn believes any changes will ultimately be up to state lawmakers and local voters.

“If that is the only thing you are going to look at, that it is a monetary thing, I think the court in Struthers is self-sufficient,” Dunn said.