Group working to bring healthy food options to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Healthier food options might come to Youngstown soon.

Wednesday, people from the community met with Mark Winne from the Johns Hopkins Center for a Liveable Future. They brainstormed and learned of ways to bring healthier and more affordable food options to the city.

Winne said there may be some stores around but not enough in the actual city of Youngstown.

“What we know is there are farmers’ markets, there are urban gardens. There are ways to get food, however, they don’t benefit everybody, and the idea is to get people working together and come up with some really common goals about how they’re going to make things better in Youngstown,” he said.

Some ideas were mobile food trucks, more farmers’ markets and getting locally-grown food in the schools.