HS Softball Schedule: Strikeout Cancer (4/7-4/9)

High School Softball – Strikeout Cancer Schedule

All games at Candlelite Knolls

Friday

4:30 pm

Field 1: Brunswick vs. Lakeview

Field 2: Lisbon vs. Struthers

6:00 pm

Field 1: Ursuline vs. Magnificat

Field 2: St Thomas vs. Edgewood

Saturday

11:00am

Field 1: Champion vs. West Branch

Field 2: Lakeview vs. Field

Field 3: Girard vs. Brunswick

Field 4: Springfield vs. Newton Falls

1:00pm

Field 1: Ursuline vs. West Branch

Field 2: Champion vs. Brunswick

Field 3: Field vs. Howland

Field 4: Girard vs. St Thomas

3:00pm

Field 1: Edgewood vs. Newton Falls

Field 2: Lakeview vs. Lisbon

Field 3: Harding vs. Springfield

Field 4: Struthers vs. Magnificat

5:00pm

Field 1: Ursuline vs. Struthers

Field 2: Magnificat vs. Howland

Field 3: Lisbon vs. Edgewood

Field 4: Harding vs. St Thomas

Sunday

Noon

Field 1: Champion vs. Field

Field 2: Springfield vs. Girard

2:00 pm

Field 1: Newton Falls vs. Harding

3:30 pm

Field 2: West Branch vs. Howland