Lace up! It’s Walking Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The first Wednesday in April is designated as National Walking day. Eighty percent of Americans do not get the recommended aerobic exercise each week, so the day is typically seen as a reminder to get up and move.

People typically underestimate the power of walking. It doesn’t take a lot to get the blood flowing and walking is a great way to do that. Doctors recommended two and half hours a week, which is about 20 minutes a day.

Cleveland Clinc Health Coach Erica Stepteau says making walking a habit starts with putting the exercise into your daily routine. And it helps to have a partner.

“It can help push you beyond your own limits because that person may be at a different level than you – higher or lower – but it helps you whether it be the encouragement for you to step it up for yourself,” Stepteau said.

Aerobic exercise is anything that improves efficiency of the body’s cardiovascular system in absorbing and transporting oxygen.