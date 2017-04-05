Liberty trustees to vote, reconsider study on merging with Girard Fire



LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Liberty trustees are expected to vote on whether or not to move forward with a feasibility study on the possible consolidation of the township’s and Girard’s fire departments.

Firefighters from both departments worry forming a single district would affect response times and the safety of their citizens.

Last week, a meeting to discuss the idea of merging became heated at times. Afterward, the trustees decided there was enough opposition that they did not want to go forward with the study.

Now, the study will be back up for a vote.

If passed, it will cost an estimated $50,000, though officials said there would be no cost to taxpayers.

Liberty Township Trustee Jodi Stoyak said she wants the study so they can make a decision based on data.

“The feasibility study is just that — it’s a study that will allow us to determine, as elected officials, if this is something in the long run that we can do.”

The vote is on the agenda for the Liberty Township trustees’ regularly scheduled meeting on Monday at 1:00 p.m.