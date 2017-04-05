Nugget of Knowledge: Wizard of Floyd

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Is there really a connection between the Pink Floyd album “Dark Side of the Moon” from 1973 and the film, “The Wizard of Oz”?

When you watch the movie with the sound off and listen to Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” at the same time, you’ll start to notice all sorts of coincidences.

Songs and scenes often start at the same time…the lyrics seem to match what’s on the screen.

Did Pink Floyd do this deliberately and, if so, why?

See for yourself: you have to start the music just before the movie starts, exactly when the MGM lion roars for the third time.

Now watch for the synchronicity.

The tornado in the movie aligns with the screaming section of the track called “Great Gig in the Sky”,

The song “Brain Damage” starts at the same time as “If I Only Had A Brain” in the movie..and scarecrow dances.

You’ll hear the Pink Floyd lyrics “home, home again” as the Wizard tells Dorothy to go home….some websites will offer a lot more.

The first reference to all this was on a Pink Floyd online forum in 1995.

Two years later, a Boston disc jockey, George Taylor Morris told his listeners to give it a try….eventually, Turner Classic Movies presented Wizard in 2000 with “Dark Side of the Moon” as an alternate audio option.

Everyone who worked on “Dark Side of the Moon” has denied that any of it was intentional.

But still, the legend persists…call it the dark side of oz…the wizard of floyd.

Park yourself on the couch, fire up the DVD player and Pink Floyd.

