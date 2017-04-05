Primary voting turnout expected to be low



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Early voting began in Ohio this week. Monday was the deadline for registration of new voters.

Absentee and Provisional ballots can be cast for the Primary Election next month.

Voting can be done by mail or in person.

Tom McCabe with the Mahoning County board of elections says he expects voter turnout to be low.

“About 20 to 25 percent is what we have been averaging over the past two years,” McCabe said. “About two thirds of the county this time has nothing to vote on, most of the townships.”

Early voting continues right up through Election Day on May 2.