NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Heavy rain on Thursday morning made for some very soggy spots along the Greenway Bike Trail in Trumbull County.

Because of those spots, the trail is closed between State Route 46 and Rupple Road, just north of Salt Springs Road. The whole trail is under water there.

The safety services director told WKBN that the trail could be closed for several day to several weeks, depending on the weather.

Walkers and bikers are asked to stay away from that section.