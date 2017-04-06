Hubbard mom says father told siblings to ‘jump’ their brother

SHARON, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Sharon was arrested after a woman told police that he ordered her son’s siblings to “jump” him, causing the boy injury.

The mother of the 10-year-old boy said she was informed by school personnel in Hubbard that her son had suspicious bruising on his face and arm.

The mother took the child to the Sharon Police Department to file a complaint because she said the boy had been at his father’s house in Sharon where the incidents allegedly occurred.

The report was taken March 3 and the charges were filed March 28.

Police say the boy had been at the house of Virgil Dennison, 35, on Sherman Avenue when Dennison ordered the boy’s siblings to “jump him.” The report also stated that Dennison told the siblings he would take them out to dinner and give them $100 if they attacked the boy.

When the boy went upstairs to go to sleep, the siblings “charged” him and began kicking him and hitting him in the head, chest and back, according to police. Police noted the boy had bruises on his temple and arm.

Police said they questioned Dennison about the incident but he would not answer their questions and told them they could talk to his attorney.

Dennison was charged with assault, child endangering and corruption of minors.