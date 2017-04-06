Kasich and Valley group help students cut path in new tech

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Connecting education with the workforce was a big focus of Governor Kasich’s State of the State address in Sandusky Tuesday night.

Kasich is making a big push for employers and educators to join one another to prepare students for the future, and he’s not alone. Vicki Taylor with the Mahoning Valley Manufacturing Coalition says the group has been working with local schools for some time now helping students prepare for careers.

“If we can get employers involved with the educators to understand how it applies, everything applies,” Taylor said.

Taylor is talking about applying classroom lessons in the real world. For example, how a machinist uses trigonometry.

Kasich said Ohio needs to be ahead of the curve on technology and says it has to be a team effort to better ready students.

“Business, education, government, all of us need to start thinking about what new jobs are going to exist, which ones will change and which ones will go away,” Kasich said.

Kasich reminded people that Ohio was in the center of the industrial revolution and that great innovators like Thomas Edison and the Wright brothers called the Buckeye State home.

“The new Edison and Wright brothers are out there,” Kasich said.

Taylor said there is a connection for educators and employers to work together and to help facilitate that connection, Kasich is creating a position to scope out new advancements. He will be appointing a chief innovating officer who will lead a new Ohio Institute of Technology. That person will look ahead for what is next in avenues such as robotics, materials, or something we haven’t even heard of yet.