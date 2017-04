YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Former middleweight boxing champion Kelly Pavlik is headed to Mahoning County Drug Court.

He pleaded guilty Thursday to an air gun incident at his Canfield home in August of 2015.

Pavlik was sentenced to 180 days in jail — all of those were suspended.

He also pleaded guilty to a breaking and entering incident in Boardman.

Judge Jack Durkin sentenced him to drug court for the incident because of his prior issues with alcohol abuse.