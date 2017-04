McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday marked the final ride for a McDonald firefighter who died suddenly last Friday.

Jason Grimaldi’s career as a firefighter started in 1992 with the McKinley Heights Fire Department. In 2011, he became a volunteer firefighter for the village of McDonald.

Grimaldi died on March 31 of a brain hemorrhage.

His funeral was today at 4 p.m.

The funeral procession drove through Ohio Avenue — past the fire station one last time.

OBITUARY: Jason C. Grimaldi