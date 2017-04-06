New director says Youngstown’s Beatitude House ‘can’t stay stagnant’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Beatitude House in Youngstown has a new executive director to lead the organization.

Gina Pastella is the first lay director of the House, which is sponsored by the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown. Her appointment coincides with a three-year strategic plan as the House is growing.

The plan focuses on increasing visibility, adding educational programs, and realigning housing stock to meet its needs as it serves disadvantaged women and children.

“We can’t stay stagnant. We need to find new ways to assist the population through our programming, through our funding, through the talent and education of our team members so that we can serve them best,” Pastella said.

The Beatitude House is in its 26th year. It served 156 women and 277 children last year.