Pennsylvania State Police seize over $10 million in heroin this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania State Police seized more than $13 million worth of illegal drugs in the first three months of 2017.

More than $10 million of the drugs seized was heroin.

January 1 through March 31, troopers removed more than 29 pounds of heroin and 8.5 pounds of Fentanyl from circulation.

In addition, state police confiscated 22 pounds of methamphetamines, valued at over $1 million, during the same period. Police also seized about $2 million of marijuana.

In 2016, the Pennsylvania State Police seized more than $68 million in prohibited drugs, including 100 pounds of heroin valued at $34.2 million.