Report: Fake drug deal in Youngstown lands woman in jail

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman was arrested after she called police to report a theft, but police said her story began to unravel minute by minute.

According to a police report, Jennifer Fantone, 37, called police about 2:52 p.m. Wednesday and said someone reached inside her car and took $20 from her purse outside of Jordan’s Market on Market Street.

The woman told police the man took the money and said to her, “You owe me money from the last time you sold me pills,” the report stated.

The woman said she began to follow the man in her car but he told her to stop or he would shoot her.

When officers questioned the man, he told them that he came to the market to purchase Percocet pills, but the pills Fantone gave him were fake and he took his money back. The man said he and Fantone exchanged text messages earlier in the day about the deal. He then showed officers his cell phone confirming messages sent to a number that matched the same number Fantone used to call 911.

Fantone admitted to lying to police, according to the report, and said she sold phony prescription pills to the man months ago and that the pills she tried to sell him this day were not Percocet but caffeine pills. She also said the man never threatened to kill her, the report stated.

Fantone was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and making false alarms.