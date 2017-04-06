Student Athlete: Kenzie Drapola

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Kenzie Drapola is a hard person to catch, mainly because she’s always doing something active.

She plays 4 different sports at Brookfield and rarely takes a day off. Plus, Kenzie still finds time to be a straight A student…earning her the honor of our Student Athlete of the Week.

“I just like to stay busy and it keeps me in shape,” said Drapola. “I guess you can do anything you want to put your mind to.”

Kenzie is always on the go. Whether it’s basketball, volleyball, softball or track….she’s always up for a challenge.

“I think I’m really competitive because my sister [Bailey] has always pushed me and now she’s better than me so I don’t really like that to happen. So she’s always made me work hard.

Kenzie has been named 1st Team All Conference in her 3 main sports…volleyball, basketball, and softball. She told me, track was just for fun this year. On top of that, Kenzie ranks first in her class with a 4.0 GPA.

“That has been one of my biggest goals since I was a little kid,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to be valedictorian but I’ve also always loved sports. So I wanted to prove you can play sports and be smart.”

Kenzie is as well-rounded as they come. She’ll graduate with 13 college credits, and next year, plans to continue her Nursing education at YSU.

“I’m really excited to graduate and move on and go to college and help people. That’s one of my other biggest goals was to help people and join the medical field.”