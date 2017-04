YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – WYTV has learned some sad news about veteran Youngstown newsman Bob Black.

Bob passed away Thursday at the age of 68.

Before working at WFMJ, Bob started his broadcasting career at WKBN. He spent 20 years here, delivering the noon news alongside Rich Morgan.

In 2015, he retired from WFMJ.

Remembering Bob Black View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Bob Black at the WKBN tent during 1989 Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio. Bob Black and WKBN anchor Karen Rowe at the Squaw Creek Country Club in Vienna, OH during the LPGA. Bob Black, Karen Rowe and Don Guthrie at the Squaw Creek Country Club in Vienna, OH during the LPGA. Bob Black and WKBN anchor Karen Rowe at the WKBN tent during 1992 Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio. Bob Black and Mr. Food at the WKBN tent during 1996 Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio. Bob Black and Mr. Food at the WKBN tent during 1996 Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio. Bob Black and WKBN anchor Nicole Livas at the WKBN tent during 1996 Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio. Bob Black and WKBN anchor Nicole Livas at the WKBN tent during 1996 Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio. Bob Black and WKBN anchor Nicole Livas at the WKBN tent during 1996 Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio. Rich Morgan and Bob Black at the WKBN tent during 1996 Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio. Bob Black at the WKBN tent during 1996 Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio.