1 dead in Beaver Township fire

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – One person is dead after a fire destroyed a house in Beaver Township.

The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. Thursday at the home on Forest Avenue.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing flames coming from the house.

The house was engulfed when emergency crews arrived. Once the fire was out, crews searched the home and found the victim.

Neighbor Krystyna Reider said it was shocking to wake up to such a tragedy.

“I’m sleeping and mom comes into my room and says look up. I look over and the whole thing is in flames and you just stand there, you know. You can’t do anything and it is hard to do that,” Reider said.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released pending notification of family.

A cause has not been determined.

A dog also died in the fire.