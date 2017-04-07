Dowd and Kendrick lead Penguin power surge this season

Records were meant to be broken, and this year, a couple will break at Youngstown State. There’s been a Penguin power surge for both YSU baseball and softball teams with two players chasing history.

Sarah Dowd is a four year starter at Youngstown State with 34 career homeruns, one shy of the school record. And Dowd is no stranger to school records. In high school, she hit .439, the best career average in program history, but never hit a homerun.

“Oh no, I didn’t hit a single homerun in high school” Dowd says, “Well, we didn’t have fences though”.

Now the fences can barely contain her. Dowd has 5 homeruns this season with 20 games left to play, but she’s not the only Penguin swinging a big bat this spring. Andrew Kendrick is also approaching history. The YSU junior has homered 11 times in just 21 games and is one shy of tying the school’s single season record.

Kendrick says, “For me it’s really the swing. when I feel the swing, I don’t even have to know about contact. I know if I make contact it’s going to go a long ways so, I know that swing and I know if I make contact it’s going to go a long ways.”

Kendrick currently ranks number one in the nation in homeruns per game and is far from done with more than 30 games left on the schedule. For him, going yard is a as good as it gets. “You know just happiness I guess because that feeling of watching the ball go over the fence is one of the best you can have in sports.”

Dowd agrees, “Yea I think it’s fantastic. It’s always a good feeling but it’s even better when you’re the one in the circle, like looking at your teammate when they’ve hit a homerun because you get to see their expression and how happy they are, like on the flip side, that’s even better.”

Dowd and Kendrick will certainly rewrite the record book this year, but that’s not the legacy their hoping to leave.

Kendrick adds, “You know I honestly wouldn’t even know about if people didn’t tell me so I think it’d be cool definitely, but I think having my name on a team that won a conference championship and went to a regional, that’d be a lot cooler.”

Dowd takes the same approach, “I think it’d be nice but it’s never been a priority for me… we want to host the tournament, and win the championship. that’s what we’re going for.”