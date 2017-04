NORTH BEAVER TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania State fire marshals are working to determine the cause of a fire that claimed the life a man late Thursday.

The fire broke out about 10:45 p.m. at a home on Bartholomew Road. When crews arrived, smoke was pouring from the house.

The body of an elderly man was found inside the home. His name has not been released.

A cause has not yet been determined.