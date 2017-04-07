Nugget of Knowledge: S.O.S cleaning pads

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: History of applause

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ed Cox came up with the idea of a steel wool pad full of soap — just add water.

In 1917, Cox was an aluminum pot salesman in San Francisco.

When he met potential customers, he would give them a little steel wool pad as a sort of business calling card, something to use to clean his pots.

Eventually, the pads became more popular than the pans he was trying to sell, so he began selling the pads and the rest is history.

How about the name? Was the last period left off after the second S a mistake?

Ed meant to leave it off because “S.O.S.” could not be trademarked — that made it the distress signal we know today.

By leaving the last period off, it made the name unique and the U.S. Patent and Trademark office accepted it.

So what does it mean?

The “S.O.S” in S.O.S brand scrub pads stands for “Save Our Saucepans.”

Ed Cox’s wife came up with the name.

