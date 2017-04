AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Break-ins, drug use and vandalism — all have been happening at Mahoning County’s 9/11 Memorial Park in Austintown.

In fact, it’s been so bad that the chapel in the park is temporarily closed to repair the damage.

People have been cutting the flowers, putting out cigarettes on the floor and even cooking drugs using the candles.

Austintown officials are now talking about putting a camera in the chapel.