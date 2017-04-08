Howland bakery once on popular baking competition makes debut on QVC

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A Howland Bakery — that’s already been featured on Food Network — made it’s debut this past week on QVC.

Stella Kotsatos-Angelo owns The Cake Boutique on North River Road in Howland. She’s been in business for seven years, selling her made-from-scratch cakes and cupcakes.

In June she competed on the popular show Cake Wars. Now, she’s selling her cakes on QVC.

“QVC’s amazing, going on air was great. It was a whole different experience, different than any other TV I’ve ever done, and I’ve done local news, I’ve done Cleveland news, I’ve done big news, I’ve done everything, Food Network. QVC was just different, it was just different, it was amazing,” she said.

Although orders from QVC have added some extra stress to The Cake Boutique, the staff is working 24-7 to fill all the orders.