Man accused in $500M bank fraud investigation arrested in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Law enforcement arrested a man who — with four other men — is accused of stealing people’s identities and using counterfeit checks to rack up nearly half a million dollars.

According to an indictment, the group obtained about $496,000 using the identities of approximately 90 victims.

Warren police arrested 25-year-old Eddie Del Shawn Cruz on Thursday.

A grand jury said he worked with Karl Edward Wiley, Damari Rodriguez (aka “Dee Dee”), Isaac Anthony Rivera, and James Henry Brown to commit bank fraud.

Between May 2014 and February 2017, the group stole the identities of people living in Ohio, West Virginia, North Carolina and Vermont, accessing their personal and bank information, according to the indictment.

The indictment claims the men were able to get IDs at licensing centers in 14 different states — including Pennsylvania and Ohio — using their victims’ information but their own photos.

According to the indictment, Wiley and Rodriguez then directed the others to turn in counterfeit checks for cash at casinos using the victims’ names.

The checks had values ranging from $200 to $6,000.

Presque Isle Downs in Erie, Pennsylvania and Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh were among the casinos the grand jury said they targeted.