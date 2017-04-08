Salem softball posts two wins over Crestview

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – After being dealt two narrow losses this week to Canton South (8-6) and United (4-3), Salem registered their first two wins of the year after defeating Crestview this afternoon in each of their doubleheader games.

In game one, the Lady Quakers topped Crestview – 7-5. Salem’s Brooke Veglia connected on a double in the ninth inning for the game-winner. Bailee Thorn belted three base hits – two of which were doubles – as she finished with a pair of RBIs. Emma Minamyer and Jessica Slocum each had a pair of hits as well. Clara Janofa pitched the complete 9 innings as she struck out six for the victory.

Brittany Coblentz, Haley Eskra and Anna Gorby had two hits for Crestview.

In game two, the Quakers once again posted a 5-2 win over Crestview. Salem’s Clara Janofa hit a homerun as she collected two other base hits and 4 RBIs. Hayden Carner and Jessica Slocum both had two hits apiece.

Crestview’s Mackenzie Daub had three singles.

Salem (2-5) will face Southern at home on Monday. Crestview (2-4) will look to end their four-game skid when they travel to East Palestine on Monday.