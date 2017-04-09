Sharon churches mark beginning of Holy Week with procession in the streets

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – To mark the beginning of Holy Week in the Christian church, a procession of people in the streets was organized in Sharon, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

People from four separate churches at the foot of West Hill — First Baptist, St. John’s Episcopal, First United Methodist and Sheepfold Ministries — lined the streets to celebrate, marking the first year they have come together to worship.

A donkey named Sanchez led the re-enactment of Jesus Christ’s historic entrance into Jerusalem. Members waved palm branches and exclaimed “Hosanna” as the procession passed by. Costumed parishioners assumed the roles of Jesus Christ and his disciples.

Rev. Doug Dyson from First United Methodist explained why doing this is so important.

“We live in a culture that’s all about ‘me’ and it’s all about ‘me first.’ We live in a world where we divide ourselves over so many different things, and this is a time to celebrate that the division does not really matter,” he said.

Rev. Dyson went on to say that even though parishioners may worship in different places, they all care about the community together.

The procession began at First Baptist and proceeded down State Street onto Irvine Avenue, passing the other churches.

Sanchez is owned by Jesse Stevens of Hermitage, Pennsylvania. He has participated in several live nativity scenes and the Hermitage Holiday Light Parade.