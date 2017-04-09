Weathersfield Twp. police looking for driver who fled crash scene

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A man was hit by a car Sunday afternoon in Weathersfield Township, then the driver sped away onto Route 422.

Witnesses say they did not see which direction the driver went, but said the accident happened on Robbins Avenue around 1:15 p.m.

Weathersfield police say the man who was hit refused to be taken to the hospital by ambulance, his condition is currently unknown.

All area police departments are now on the lookout for a gold-colored Chevy Cruze with a smashed windshield.