1 dead in Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police say a man was shot to death outside an apartment on the city’s north side.

The incident happened about 12:30 a.m. Monday on Dupont street.

Investigators are searching for a suspect. A K-9 unit was initially called in from Austintown to help in the search, but the suspect was not found.

Police say there was a fight prior to the shooting.

33 WYTV News is working to learn the victim’s name and get a description of the shooter from police. Check back here and tune in to 33 WYTV News at 6 for updates.