Canfield Police: Salem woman made drug buy with children in tow

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Salem woman is facing child endangering charges after police said she went a Youngstown house to purchase drugs with her children.

Saturday, Canfield Police stopped a vehicle in which the driver, 48-year-old Robert Tovarnak, had multiple license suspensions, according to a police report.

During a search of the vehicle, police reported finding a syringe and pills in the center console.

Jessica Lasater, 29, was in the backseat of the car with her two 10-year-old children, the report said.

Police said Lasater had three syringes and two crack pipes shoved down her pants. The report said she told officers that one of the syringes were hers and the other items were given to her by Tovarnak when he was stopped.

She later admitted to going to a house in Youngstown to buy drugs, police said. The report said she was also found with Clonazepam pills (an anxiety and seizure medication) and a burnt spoon containing a white residue.

Police said Tovarnak denied knowledge of the pipes and syringes but admitted to using heroin and crack cocaine within the past week.

Torvarnak was arrested and charged with a marked lanes violation, driving under suspension, drug abuse and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Lasater was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instruments and endangering children.

Police said Lasater has one prior conviction for endangering children.

She is being held in Mahoning County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.