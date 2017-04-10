Neighborhood reacts to Youngstown arson-murder suspect’s death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A memorial to Corinne Gump and Bill and Judy Schmidt is all that remains in front of the Powers Way home that caught fire in March 2015 and was later demolished.

Monday, the man accused of setting the fire that killed the family apparently committed suicide by jumping from a fourth-floor balcony at the courthouse.

Right after a family friend heard about Robert Seman’s death, she went to the memorial and added stuffed animals.

Shelly Wilson said she comes to the memorial once a week and says a prayer.

“Nothing will ever bring back that little girl, and I’m sorry, and her grandparents. But just to know that it’s finally over, if this is God works in mysterious ways, I don’t know,” she said.

Seman was set to go to trial this month in Portage County for the murders of Gump and the Schmidts. Prosecutors said he set the fire to their home because Gump was set to testify against him in a rape case.

He faced the death penalty, if convicted.

Jean McCammon lives directly across the street from where the fire happened. She still has vivid memories of what she saw and heard on March 30, 2015.

“The fire, it just washed me out,” she said. “It’s almost like it had to be a movie. I was watching and it couldn’t be reality, but it was indeed reality. It was heartbreaking, actually.”

McCammon said she is still processing what happened with Seman.

“Today, he has to stand before his creator. I am not one to judge,” she said. “His actions are between him and whoever he believes in, if he believed in anyone.

Outside of the courthouse, Larry Lloyd of Youngstown said he believes that Seman is guilty.

“I don’t believe that anyone around here is going to shed one tear for what happened to him,” he said.

As far as closure, McCammon said there is no end for her. Corrine, Bill and Judy will always be in her heart.