Niles improves to 7-1 after their win over Lakeside

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WYTV) – Niles improved to 7-1 following their 8-1 road victory over Lakeside behind the pitching of Tyler Srbinovich.

Srbinovich did not allow an earned run in 7 innings of work while striking out 9 and permitting only 3 hits. Number 13 also went 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored. Damion Coleman, Tre Martin and Joe Gallo all had 2 hits. Gallo drove in 3 runs as well. The Red Dragons finished with 13 hits.

Lakeside’s Johnny Anservitz, Ozzie Campbell and Grant Kingston each had a single.

Tomorrow, the battle of the Dragons will take place at Niles-Wilder Field at 5 pm.