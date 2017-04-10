Nugget of Knowledge: Odd Celebrity Baby Names

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Kal-El is the son of actor Nicolas Cage, it’s Superman’s birth name because Nicholas Cage likes comic books….and he nearly played Superman.

Cage actually changed his last name from Coppola….he’s director Francis Ford Coppola’s nephew.

Fifi Trixibelle is the daughter of Bob Geldof…Fifi comes from Geldof’s aunt….Trixibelle from his wife’s fascination with the lifestyle of the south.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin of Coldplay named their daughter Apple because they thought she was sweet.

Kyd is the son of actor David Duchovny and actress Tea Leoni.

Maybe they thought they could shout, “Hey, kid!” and the boy would come running…

Sage Moonblood was the son of Sylvester Stallone….he died of a heart attack at age 36 in 2012.

The late artist Frank Zappa named his two daughters Moon Unit and Diva Thin Muffin.

His sons he called Dweezil and Ahmet.

Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller named his daughter Moxie Crimefighter….he said he loved the name Moxie wanted to have some fun with a middle name, just as a joke.

Tu Morrow can only be the daughter of actor Rob Morrow…it’s a tradition in the family to have names that make words: his wife is Debbon Ayer.

And one more: the son of Jermaine Jackson carries the name Jermajesty.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com .

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com .