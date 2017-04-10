Poland teacher on leave, accused of improper conduct with student

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A Poland Seminary High School teacher is being investigated for improper conduct with a student, according to the school’s superintendent.

Superintendent David Janofa said Cassandra Kibler has been placed on unpaid leave.

He said the board of education learned of the allegations against her on Friday.

Kibler is an Italian teacher at the high school.

WYTV 33 News talked with Superintendent David Janofa about how the school responded after hearing about the allegations. Watch the full report on First News at 10 and 11.